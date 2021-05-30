Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $330.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 856,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,042. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

