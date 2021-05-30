Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) PT at $10.14

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.