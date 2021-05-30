Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

NYSE AVLR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 631,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,099. Avalara has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.21.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock worth $16,809,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

