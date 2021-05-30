LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.44 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $17,716.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1,020.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00085589 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

