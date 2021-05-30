RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.91. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,937. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.