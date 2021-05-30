Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MLP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 0.73. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 340,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

