Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 13,753,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,739,000 after buying an additional 2,131,886 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 188,246 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 543,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,911,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

