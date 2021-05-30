Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

NYSE NOVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 1,607,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,950. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

