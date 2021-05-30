Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,973. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

