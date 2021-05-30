Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.
Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.19. 72,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,110. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.27.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
