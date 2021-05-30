Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.19. 72,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,110. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

