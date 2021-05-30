Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $107.62

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

GDS stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,354. GDS has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

