Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $161.29

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. The company has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

