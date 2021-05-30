Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the April 29th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Linamar has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

