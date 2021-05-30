Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the April 29th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

