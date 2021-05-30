Head-To-Head Review: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) & Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -0.63% -0.46% -0.22% Capstead Mortgage 65.60% 11.95% 0.94%

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 4.83 $24.54 million $1.29 29.47 Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.35 -$129.57 million $0.65 9.92

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Americold Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.