Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 473,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -60.98%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.