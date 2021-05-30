Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report sales of $922.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.31 million and the highest is $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 174,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

