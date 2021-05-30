iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 53.5% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $315,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

