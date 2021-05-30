BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $1,722,360 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 196,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

