EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 2,636,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,877. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

