ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the April 29th total of 301,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IACA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,726,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IACA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 66,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,397. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

