Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the April 29th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

JPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 156,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

