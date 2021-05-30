Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.95. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

