Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

