Short Interest in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Increases By 50.0%

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NECB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. 72,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

