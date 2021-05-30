Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the April 29th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neo Lithium from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS NTTHF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,929. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

