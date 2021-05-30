Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSMGF remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

