Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MSMGF remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
