Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,327 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Electronic Arts makes up 2.9% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA remained flat at $$142.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,184. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

