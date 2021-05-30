FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

