FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.