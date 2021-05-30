Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,392,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after buying an additional 185,725 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,278,000 after buying an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 152,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

