Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 730.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,332.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,017.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

