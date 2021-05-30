Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

