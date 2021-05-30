Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 3,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

