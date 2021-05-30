BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 5,132 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,011,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

