Selfkey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $36.48 million and $1.82 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

