Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 164,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,930. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $194.00 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 2.49.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

