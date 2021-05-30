Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.8% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,422. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

