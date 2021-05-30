Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in May

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the April 29th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$69.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

