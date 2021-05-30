Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Expands By 106.8%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of Ionic Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IONKF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 6,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,184. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

