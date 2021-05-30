National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NFG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 148,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

