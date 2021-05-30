L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

TMO stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.22. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

