PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

PDFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

PDFS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 158,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

