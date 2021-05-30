Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of PTVE stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 224,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

