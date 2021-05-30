Analysts Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Price Target at $7.28

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

FRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 1,408,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

