Analysts Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Price Target at $7.28

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.
FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
FRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 1,408,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.