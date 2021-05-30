The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. The Mosaic accounts for approximately 12.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

