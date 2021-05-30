Saybrook Capital NC Has $4.04 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 698.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,607. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $126.44 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

