F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 1,726,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in F.N.B. by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 672,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

