Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 374.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,665.77.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,371.98. 254,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,439.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,413.48. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

