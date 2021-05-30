Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Price Target at GBX 1,992.88

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

REL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Relx stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,839 ($24.03). 2,157,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,892.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,818.89. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

