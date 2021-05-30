PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Short Interest Up 113.4% in May

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,006,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PMCB remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 4,519,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,808,552. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

